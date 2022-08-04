16,984 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET remained flat at $25.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,684. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

