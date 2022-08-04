19,200 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

