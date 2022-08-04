1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%.
Shares of ONEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 256,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
