2,366 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MPC stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

