2,952 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

