3,135 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

