400 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

