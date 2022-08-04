5,190 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $4,763,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 99,208 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.0 %

LAND stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.66%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.