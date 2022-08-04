5,821 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
RSP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. 33,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.