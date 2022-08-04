73,656 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 288,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.