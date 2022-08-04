845 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average is $219.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.