88mph Price Tops $4.39 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $105,319.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00019367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,647.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

