A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.