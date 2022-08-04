A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $16,062.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,832 shares in the company, valued at $956,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

ATEN stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 675.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

