Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

