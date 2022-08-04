Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE ANF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $909.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

