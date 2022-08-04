Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.09 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

