Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,010 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

