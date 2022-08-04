AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Insider Activity

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,364,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,935,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 660.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 921,100 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.