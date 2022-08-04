Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.60 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.40. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.