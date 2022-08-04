Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

