Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. 2,357,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

