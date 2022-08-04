Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. 2,357,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
