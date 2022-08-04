Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

