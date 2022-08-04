Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 1,570,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,223. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

Earnings History for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

