Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 1,570,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,223. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.