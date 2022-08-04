Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 1,570,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,223. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

