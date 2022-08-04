AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

