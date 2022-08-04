AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.49.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.