AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,748. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

