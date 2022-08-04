Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 10.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.49. 13,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 601,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

