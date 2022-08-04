Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AC. Cormark cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

