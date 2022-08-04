Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

ABNB stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.