Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

