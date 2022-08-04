Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2022 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($107.22) to €100.00 ($103.09). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($90.72) to €80.00 ($82.47).

7/13/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €114.00 ($117.53) to €99.00 ($102.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($113.40) to €104.00 ($107.22).

6/15/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($108.25) to €88.00 ($90.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($92.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($115.46) to €110.00 ($113.40).

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

