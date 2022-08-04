Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $5.19 on Thursday, hitting $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

