Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318,684 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up about 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 168,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,820. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

