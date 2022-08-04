Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$22.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.25 – $22.25 EPS.

ALB stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $7,053,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

