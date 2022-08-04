Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $116.69 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $116.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00102871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00258818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009381 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,655,221 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,416,299 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

