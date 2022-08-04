Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 2,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Alico has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alico by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 22.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

