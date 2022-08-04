Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 712,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.
Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology
In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
