Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 712,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

