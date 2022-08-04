Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.3 %

Alkermes stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 37,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 32.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

