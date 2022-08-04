Alleghany Corp DE Has $105.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $105,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,278.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

