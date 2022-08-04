Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.
The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
