Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

