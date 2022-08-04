Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.7 %

ALGM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

