Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $263,077.05 and approximately $30,795.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015754 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036370 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
