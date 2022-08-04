AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.