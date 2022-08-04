Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

