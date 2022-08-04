Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Allison Transmission

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.