Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51, RTT News reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,148. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.75.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Allstate

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.