Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $280.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.53.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.01 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $220.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

