Alphr finance Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $29,185.51 and $25,167.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.