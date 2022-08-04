Alphr finance Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $29,185.51 and $25,167.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
