Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.36.

Alteryx stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

