Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amarin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 153,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,073. The stock has a market cap of $512.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Insider Transactions at Amarin

Institutional Trading of Amarin

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Amarin by 164.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

