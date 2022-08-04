American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Up 2.9%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 940,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,051,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. The company owns 644 placer mining claims on approximately 12,880 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, located in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. It also owns a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, Nevada near Railroad Valley.

